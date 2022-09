WBO #10 Demsey Mckean in action Oct 15 By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing WBO #10, IBF #13 heavyweight Demsey McKean (21-0, 13 KOs) will clash with German Patrick Korte (18-1-1, 15 KOs) for the IBF Intercontinental title on October 15 at the South Bank Plaza, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. McKean scored an eight round decision in his last ring outing over Ariel Estaban Bracamonte at the 02 Arena in London on February 27. Sports back on in the UK GGG: I trust Johnathon Banks completely Like this: Like Loading...

