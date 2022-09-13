Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin replaced longtime trainer Abel Sanchez with Emanuel Steward protege Johnathon Banks following his second fight with Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez. And after four fights with Banks, GGG expects to bring some added Kronk Gym mojo into the ring for Saturday’s trilogy fight against undisputed super middleweight champion Caneko on DAZN PPV at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“Johnathon has added the traditions of the Kronk Gym to my training,” said Golovkin. “He has opened a different world to me. Johnathon has not changed my style of fighting but has added weapons to my arsenal. I had the honor of knowing Emanuel Steward. Johnathon brought his memorable experience of Kronk to me. It has been my privilege for Johnathon to share that with me. With Johnathon behind me, it does not matter who is in front of me. I trust him completely.”

Banks added, “This is our fifth fight together. We have been building on what Gennadiy has learned while incorporating what made him so special as an amateur, working on the basics — timing, rhythm, and speed. In boxing, to remain at the elite level, you either evolve or die. He’s not depending solely on power punching.

“I still remember sitting with Emanuel Steward at amateur tournaments and both of us marveling at Gennadiy’s all-round abilities inside the ring. He was an extraordinary power-punching boxer. He could do anything he wanted.

“Even at 40, he still approaches training like he’s a young and hungry top-rated contender. He is all smiles and always the first one in the gym. He really enjoys training and it shows in his work ethic and the results. He is a fast study and an eager student. He has an incredible thirst to learn new things. Gennadiy is an athlete’s athlete.

“And while 40 may be the new 30, thanks to the science of nutrition and strength and conditioning, come Saturday night, 40 may also be the new world super middleweight champion.”