Olympic Silver Medalist, five-time former world champion, and boxing Hall of Famer Virgil Hill is set to return as a promoter to his home state of North Dakota this Saturday night. Quicksilver Sports and Entertainment will feature both amateur and professional bouts at the 4 Bears Casino in New Town, ND.

There are a total of seven professional bouts set to take place. The main event will pit cruiserweight Ryan “Rhino” Bourland (16-2, 5 KOs) of Dickinson, ND against Santario “Moneyman” Martin (4-6, 2 KOs) of Blounstown, FL, in a six rounder. The co-main event will be a clash of unbeaten heavyweights between Bobby Deane (5-0, 4 KOs) of New Town, ND, and Suray “Sugar” Mahmutovic (4-0-1, 4 KOs) of Vallejo, CA, in a six round clash.

“A dream come true, I always wanted to give back to the kids, and this is how I can do it, try to offer a show where they can showcase their skills and hopefully we can get another world champion out of North Dakota at one point,” said North Dakotan Hill.

The amateur portion of the show will start at 5:30PM and the professional bouts at 7PM.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (800)294-5454 or visiting 4bearscasino.com. Former Fightnews.com writer Christian Schmidt set to be the announcer.