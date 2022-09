IBF #8 Sam Goodman returns Oct 8 By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing IBF #8, WBO #9 super bantamweight Sam Goodman (12-0, 7 KOs) returns to action on October 8 against Jason Cooper (17-3-1, 7 KOs) over ten rounds with the WBO Oriental title up for grabs at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia. Goodman is coming off an eight round stoppage of former world title challenger Juan Miguel Elorde on July 20. Boxing back in North Dakota Paul-Silva Kickoff Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

