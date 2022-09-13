Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and Anderson “The Spider” Silva mainly traded mutual admiration at Monday’s kickoff press conference to hype their October 29 PPV clash at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The fight will be an eight rounder at a catchweight of 187 pounds.

Jake Paul: “Anderson Silva is the nicest person, and we love him. If my opponent is a di**head, I’m going to treat him like a di**head and beat his ass. But I respect this man, I’m still going to knock him out, but respectfully knock him out…it won’t go more than five. If you beat me, I’ll get a spider tattoo.”

Anderson Silva: “I come to [boxing] to show my respect to the sport and the professional fighters. I’m happy to be here to continue my job at 47…you don’t need to get a spider tattoo. I know you’re my fan. I’m your fan too. Big fan. I hate tattoos bro. I don’t have tattoos.”