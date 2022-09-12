WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez is relishing his role as the co-main attraction to the trilogy blockbuster between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night, as he defends his world title against Israel Gonzalez.

The 22-year-old Rodriguez (16-0 11 KOs) became the youngest active world champion in February, stepping in late to defeat Carlos Cuadras for the vacant WBC strap in Phoenix. Then he stopped Srisaket Sor Rungvisai on his San Antonio home turf in June inside eight rounds.

“I don’t feel pressure because I feel I was born for this,” said Rodriguez. “I belong on these big stages, it’s where I feel comfortable. Headlining in San Antonio, co-main to Canelo-GGG III, this is where I want to be, it’s been part of the plan and it’s great to see it play out. There’s expectation on me, all eyes are on me, I know that I need to perform at my best but that excites me.

“Canelo is the face of boxing so to be the curtain raiser for that fight is amazing, so many fans are going to be able to see what I can do. I’m only 22 so to be doing the things that I am doing, beating Carlos and Rungvisai, two of the four kings at Super-Fly, I never look back and feel I need to appreciate what I do, but I do downplay what I do because I’m a humble guy.

“I’m right where I need to be, it’s just the beginning and the sky is the limit for me. I can’t tell you how far I can go because I don’t know how to stop. I want to be one of those fighters that 20 years from now, people say; ‘remember Bam Rodriguez, he was a bad dude’. One of those legends.

“I feel like I’m getting the recognition that I deserve, and Saturday is the perfect platform to show everybody that I am the real deal.”