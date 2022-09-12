The World Boxing Association (WBA) officially joined the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The Court was originally created in 1984 to settle disputes at that year’s Olympic Games. However, time has led to its to growth and to encompass different branches in the global arena.

“The WBA has long been pursuing access to CAS as a way to give new resources of justice and transparency to boxers and everyone involved in the sport. We are very happy to have entered this system and deliver a new resource to all. CAS is a very respectable institution that has been involved in anti-doping cases, cases related to FIFA World Cups or decisions in Olympic Games. Undoubtedly, it will bring many benefits,” said WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza.

The CAS has its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, but also has courts in New York, United States; in Sydney, Australia; in Panama City, among other places.

The entry of the WBA into this system is a way to resolve conflicts once internal resources have been exhausted. The entity makes its entry effective and formally establishes that its decisions can be appealed through CAS, so that the ruling of this body will be definitive and final.

Athletes or any interested party may appeal by their own means in any of the three available languages (English, French and Spanish) and appoint their own lawyer to proceed.