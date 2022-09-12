GGG: “I’m relieved Canelo didn’t wait until I was 50 to agree to a third fight!”
The super middleweight edition of Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin’s Big Drama Show debuts Saturday night against undisputed super middleweight champion and archrival Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez on DAZN PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
“This fight is important for the sport. It rewards fans and creates new fans. It is the biggest fight in boxing and certainly the biggest fight of our trilogy.” said Golovkin. “This is the type of fight that makes boxing grow. Trilogies are historic and I’m excited to be part of one. It’s amazing. It means that the first two fights were so good that we were in demand and the fans wanted to see us fight each other again.
“I made a lot of concessions to Canelo to keep this fight intact because I’ve always wanted this third fight. I would never give up a championship belt or move to a different weight class to avoid an opponent. And while four years is too long between the last fight and this one, I’m relieved Canelo didn’t wait until I was 50 to agree to a third fight. Because for awhile it seemed that was a strong possibility.”
That is an old tactic Oscar would use as a promoter was waiting till opponents were older and less of threat. However, this is not the case and the truth in this case remains solid about GGG. GGG is older now and is NOT the same fighter he was years ago. I admire GGG’s confidence leading into this fight. I really do feel Alvarez will come into this fight with maximum horsepower since he is gaining confidence from his loss to Bivol. Alvarez can take a punch and keep coming. Alvarez’s youth will give him an edge in this fight. Alvarez UD.
He’s not 50, but I think Canelo has successfully waited GGG out. He’s 40, he hasn’t been active. He’s only had 4 fights since the last time they fought and he hasn’t looked the greatest. Canelo’s had 8 and he’s 32 – in his prime. It’ll be an awesome victory for GGG if he can get it.
GGG is a young 40 never taken a beating, I hope the boxing gods balance the scale Saturday. He deserves it.
It probably won’t happen, but I hope GGG knocks Canelos head off somewhere in the middle rounds. Canelo is going to come in juiced to the max just like he did against Bivol. He deserves to get knocked out cold.
dont matter canelo is going to knock you out !!
You’re not taking the fight personal so why does it matter?