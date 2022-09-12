GGG: “I’m relieved Canelo didn’t wait until I was 50 to agree to a third fight!”

The super middleweight edition of Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin’s Big Drama Show debuts Saturday night against undisputed super middleweight champion and archrival Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez on DAZN PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“This fight is important for the sport. It rewards fans and creates new fans. It is the biggest fight in boxing and certainly the biggest fight of our trilogy.” said Golovkin. “This is the type of fight that makes boxing grow. Trilogies are historic and I’m excited to be part of one. It’s amazing. It means that the first two fights were so good that we were in demand and the fans wanted to see us fight each other again.

“I made a lot of concessions to Canelo to keep this fight intact because I’ve always wanted this third fight. I would never give up a championship belt or move to a different weight class to avoid an opponent. And while four years is too long between the last fight and this one, I’m relieved Canelo didn’t wait until I was 50 to agree to a third fight. Because for awhile it seemed that was a strong possibility.”