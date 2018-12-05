WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder spoke to reporters Tuesday about his draw with Tyson Fury last Saturday in Los Angeles.

“I was the more aggressive fighter in there and I know I landed the more effective punches,” said Wilder. “He was landing some punches, but most of it was pitty-pat punches that didn’t affect me…I feel that when you’re coming in here fighting the champion, you gotta be the dominant fighter. You gotta take the title and I don’t feel Fury took the title.

“We can’t get away from this fight. Everyone is talking about this fight and it’s only right for us to go in there and do it again. I don’t want no other fight to happen between him or I.

“I want to give Tyson Fury the rematch a.s.a.p.”