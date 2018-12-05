The World Boxing Association (WBA) announced the rankings and recognition for the month of November. Oleksandr Usyk received the distinction of Boxer of the Month, while Dmitry Bivol received the Honorable Mention. Both fighters defended their belts successfully with outstanding performances in the process.

The Ukrainian Usyk retained his WBA crown with a spectacular exhibition against Briton Tony Bellew on November 11th. The lefty who dominates the cruiserweights gave one of the most important knockouts of the year in the eighth round of the bout that took place in Manchester, England. Usyk remains unbeaten in 16 bouts with 12 knockouts and holds four crowns of the division.

For his part, Bivol showed his class with a dominant win over the veteran Jean Pascal on November 24th by unanimous decision. The Russian got a wide unanimous decision to retain his WBA light heavyweight crown. The champion remains undefeated in 15 fights, of which he has won 11 by knockout.