WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and unbeaten former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury both took to social media to comment on previously unbeaten rival Anthony Joshua’s unexpected TKO loss to massive underdog Andy Ruiz Jr. on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Deontay Wilder: He wasn’t a true champion. His whole career consisted of lies, contradictions and gifts. Facts and now we know who was running from who…the worst thing you can do in life is f**king quit!!

Tyson Fury: We have our back and forths, but Anthony Joshua changed his stars through life. Heavyweight boxing, these things happen. Rest up, recover, regroup and come again.