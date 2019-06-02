Unbeaten WBO #1 cruiserweight Imre Szello (24-0, 16 KOs) scored a second round stoppage of former WBO Latino champion Juan Ezequiel Basualdo (11-5-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday at the Gal Gyula Sportcsarnok in Varpalota, Hungary. Szello dropped Basualdo four times.

WBO #14 super middleweight Mate Kis (15-0-2, 10 KOs) easily outpointed tough veteran Gear Ajetovic (31-22-1, 16 over eight rounds.

Unbeaten cruiserweight prospect Ferenc Urban (6-0, 5 KOs) stopped his previously unbeaten Bosnian opponent Kemal Dervoz (2-1, 1 KO) in the second round.

The event was promoted by Felix Promotion and televised by Sport TV Hungary.