By Boxing Bob Newman
Former IBF Jr. Lightweight champion Barry Michael took time to speak with Fightnews.com® about his career, his rivalry with compatriot Lester Ellis, his unlikely rise to the world title at 30 years of age, and life after the ring.
–
I was at the Lockridge fight in Windsor. Nigel Benn was on the undercard & got to meet Rocky, Barry McGuigan, Terry Marsh, Sylvester Mittie, & Sammy Reeson. I met Barry when he came out of the dressing room & his face was a mess, but his Wife was gorgeous!
I remember that fight and also the one against Najib Daho