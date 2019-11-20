Where Are They Now? Barry Michael By Boxing Bob Newman Former IBF Jr. Lightweight champion Barry Michael took time to speak with Fightnews.com® about his career, his rivalry with compatriot Lester Ellis, his unlikely rise to the world title at 30 years of age, and life after the ring. – Golden Contract Pairings, Presser Quotes Wilder-Ortiz Grand Arrivals

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

