WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. suffered serious injuries in a 3 a.m. one car crash this morning in Dallas, Texas. Police say Spence lost control of his white Ferrari while traveling at a high rate of speed. The champ’s car rolled multiple times and Spence, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was rushed to Methodist Dallas Medical Center where he’s being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

Spence defeated Shawn Porter in a twelve round war to unify the WBC and IBF belts just 12 days ago.