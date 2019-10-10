WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. suffered serious injuries in a 3 a.m. one car crash this morning in Dallas, Texas. Police say Spence lost control of his white Ferrari while traveling at a high rate of speed. The champ’s car rolled multiple times and Spence, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was rushed to Methodist Dallas Medical Center where he’s being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.
Spence defeated Shawn Porter in a twelve round war to unify the WBC and IBF belts just 12 days ago.
Shit, not good!
Here’s hoping he makes a full recovery.
Damn get well soon champ! Seatbelts are there to keep u safe.
wow that sounds really bad. get well Errol
Fingers crossed he makes a comeback to the ring. Even acute injuries such as a broken femur or fractured pelvis can turn into a chronic problems that may forbid any athlete from doing what they do best in sports. The world is watching now so let’s see how Spence will recover.
Sad news, really sad. Get well Spence. Hope you can fight again champ.
wow people are just hoping he can make it back to the Ring this sport never really love no 1!
Hope he makes a complete recovery, but it is downright stupid to drive at such speed with no seat belt.
Damn!. He has so much ahead of him. Life and career wise. Lets hope he gets back to his prime self.