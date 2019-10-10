|October 11
DAZN (1:30PM ET/10:30AM PT)
Fabio Turchi vs. Tommy McCarthy
(cruiserweight)
|October 11
ESPN+ (3PM ET/noon PT)
Jay Harris vs. Paddy Barnes
(European flyweight title)
|October 11
UFC Fight Pass (9PM ET/6PM PT)
Chad Dawson vs. Denis Grachev
(light heavyweight)
|October 11
Telemundo (11:35PM ET/PT)
Ganigan Lopez vs. Armando Torres
(flyweight)
|October 12
ESPN+ (3PM ET/noon PT)
Josh Warrington vs. Sofiane Takoucht
(IBF featherweight title)
|October 12
DAZN (7PM ET/4PM PT)
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyrone Spong
(heavyweight)
Dmitry Bivol vs. Lenin Castillo
(WBA light heavyweight title)
|October 18
ESPN (10PT ET/7PM PT)
Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Artur Beterbiev
(WBC/IBF light heavyweight titles)
|October 18
Telemundo (11:35 PM ET/PT)
Emanuel Colon vs. Richard Zamora
(super lightweight)
|October 19
DAZN ESPN+ (2PM ET/11AM PT)
Lewis Ritson vs. Robbie Davies Jr.
(WBA super lightweight eliminator)
|October 19
UFC Fight Pass (9PM ET/6PM PT)
Cody Crowley vs. Mian Hussain
(super welterweight)
|October 24
Facebook Watch (10PM ET/7PM PT)
Elwin Soto vs. Edward Heno
(WBO jr flyweight title)
|October 24
UFC Fight Pass (9PM ET/6PM PT)
Mykquan Williams vs. Tre'Sean Wiggins
(super lightweight)
|October 25
UFC Fight Pass (10PM ET/7PM PT)
Kendo Castaneda vs. Stan Martyniouk
(super lightweight)
|October 25
Telemundo (11:35 PM ET/PT)
Mauricio Pintor vs. John Karl Sosa
(welterweight)
|October 26
DAZN
Regis Prograis vs. Josh Taylor
WBA/IBF super lightweight unification) (WBSS Final)
Joseph Parker vs. Dereck Chisora
(heavyweight)
|October 26
ESPN (10PM ET/7PM PT)
Shakur Stevenson vs. Joet Gonzalez
(WBO featherweight title)
|October 26
Showtime (9PM ET/6PM PT)
Erickson Lubin vs. Nathaniel Gallimore
(super welterweight)
|November 2
DAZN
Katie Taylor vs. Christina Linardatou
(WBO female jr welterweight title)
|November 2
ESPN
Miguel Berchelt vs. Jason Sosa
(WBC super featherweight title)
Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez
(IBF jr bantamweight title)
|November 2
DAZN
Sergey Kovalev vs. Canelo Alvarez
(WBO light heavyweight title)
Ryan Garcia vs. Romero Duno
(lightweight)
|November 2
FS1
Brian Castano vs. Wale Omotoso
(super welterweight)
|November 7
DAZN
Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire
(IBF/WBA bantamweight titles/WBSS final)
Nordine Oubaali vs. Takuma Inoue
(WBC bantamweight title)
