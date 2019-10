Telemundo Weights from Mexico City Ganigan Lopez 111.2 vs. Armando Torres 111.2

(WBC Latin flyweight title)



Giovani Garcia Barragan 112 vs. Sergio Mejia 110

Edwin Palomares 126 vs. Flavio Valverde 125

Juan Carlos Galicia 130.5 vs. Jose Guadalupe Carillo 130.5

Roberto Nava 140 vs. Luis Angel Rosas 141.5

Miguel Ramirez 118 vs. Sergio Granados 118

Jesus Estrada Sanchez 144.5 vs. Israel Perez 146 Venue: Blackberry Auditorium, Mexico City

Promoter: All Star Boxing

TV: Telemundo Weights from Germany Oleksandr Usyk-Chazz Witherspoon face off

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.