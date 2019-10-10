Boxeo Telemundo continues its 30th anniversary fall series Friday featuring a rematch and “Guerra Civil” (Civil War) between Mexico City rivals Armando “Alacran” Torres (24-18, 18 KOs) and former world champion Ganigan “Maravilla” Lopez (36-9, 19 KOs).

The 10 round main event is for the vacant World Boxing Council Latino fly title and will take place at the famed Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City. All Star Boxing – Felix Tuto Zabala Jr. and Producciones Deportivas – Ricardo Maldonado will promote the event.

Torres record is very deceiving having fought well vs the best in the division and owns a win over former world champion Sammy Gutierrez. He and Lopez fought back in 2011 where Lopez won by decision. Torres feels that he is a much improved fighter since then and will be victorious this time around.

What do you remember about your fight with Lopez?

I remember it very well. The fight was January 8, 2011. I accepted the fight on about 20 days’ notice in December. I had never fought a southpaw before and I had a very hard time adjusting. That was then and this is now. Friday will be a much different story and outcome.

How would you describe your style of fighting?

I make necessary adjustments if I need to but I can definitely go toe to toe if I need to.

What would a victory Friday do for your career?

Many opportunities for sure. I have a chance to be in the top 15 of the world rankings for one and elgible for a world title fight.

Are you focusing on a knockout since the first fight went the distance with Lopez winning?

I am prepared to go to the full distance but a knockout would be much better for me.

Given your history with Lopez and styles, what type of fight should the fans expect to see?

We know each other very well but I am a much-improved fighter. City rivalries are special fights, especially between two Mexican fighters. There is a lot of personal pride and a lot at stake for us both. All of this will lead up to an explosive fight.

# # #

The co-main event of the night features flyweight upset artist and Telemundo favorite Giovanni “Coloradito” Garcia Barragan (5-2-1) against Sergio “Checo” Mejia (3-3) over eight rounds.

The special attraction bout features eight rounds in the featherweight division Edwin “Pupo” Palomares(12-2, 3 KOs) faces Flavio Cesar Hernandez (2-2). Palomares is promoted by Hall Of Famer Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez who will be supporting his prospect on Friday night.

“El Maravilla” Lopez Vs. “Alacran” Torres airs Friday October 11th 11:35EST/10:35 CT Check local listings on Telemundo. the U.S and on Wasssport.TV in Mexico. Tickets available