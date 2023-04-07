By Joe Koizumi
Photos: Naoki Fukuda
WBC, WBA world light-flyweight title bout
Champion Kenshiro Teraji (20-1, 12 KOs) 107.25
Anthony Olascuaga (5-0, 3 KOs) 107
WBA world bantamweight title bout for vacant belt
Takuma Inoue (17-1, 4 KOs) 118
Liborio Solis (35-6-1, 16 KOs) 117.5
Kick-boxing superstars international style debut
Tenshin Nasukawa 122
Yuki Yonaha (12-4-1, 8 KOs) 121.75
WBO Asia Pacific welterweight title bout
Champion Jin Sasaki (14-1-1, 13 KOs) 146.5
Keita Obara (26-4-1, 23 KOs) 146.75
IBF featherweight eliminator
Kiko Martinez (44-11-2, 31 KOs) 125.25
Reiya Abe (24-3-1, 10 KOs) 125.75
Venue: Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan
Promoter: Teiken Promotions
TV: ESPN+
Massive opportunity for Olascuaga, I hope he makes the most of it. Has absolutely nothing to lose, but if he wins he’s a 24 year old unified champion. That is not bad at all.