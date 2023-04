Fundora, Mendoza make weight Sebastian Fundora 153.3 vs. Brian Mendoza 153.5

(WBC interim super welterweight title) Brandun Lee 141.3 vs. Pedro Campa 141.2

Luis Núñez 125.9 vs. Christian Olivio 125.4 Gabriel Maestre 150.1 vs. Devon Alexander 152.5

Adrian Corona 134.3 vs. Jerry Perez 134.9

Frank Sanchez 247.4 vs. Daniel Martz 275 Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime, Showtime Sports YouTube Channel and SHowtime Boxing Facebook page Weights from Tokyo, Japan BAM, Gonzalez, Akhmadaliev, Tapales make weight Like this: Like Loading...

