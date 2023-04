BAM, Gonzalez, Akhmadaliev, Tapales make weight Jesse Rodriguez 111.4 vs. Cristian Gonzalez 112

(WBO flyweight title)



Murodjon Akhmadaliev 121.6 vs. Marlon Tapales 121.8

(WBA, IBF super bantamweight titles)



Raymond Ford 126 vs. Jessie Magdaleno 126

Thomas Mattice 129 vs. Ramiro Cesena 130

Israil Madrimov 158.8 vs. Raphael Igbokwe 160

Marc Castro 133 vs. Ricardo Lopez 133.6

Khalil Coe 175.8 vs. James Quiter 174.8

Jesus Martinez 119.4 vs. Jose Lopez 118.4 Venue: Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas

Promoter: Matchroom

Shakur, Yoshino make weight

