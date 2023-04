Shakur, Yoshino make weight Shakur Stevenson 134.4 vs. Shuichiro Yoshino 135

(WBC Lightweight Title Eliminator — 12 Rounds)

Judges: Lynne Carter, John Signorile and Robin Taylor

Referee: Allen Huggins • Jared Anderson 247.4 lbs vs. George Arias 236.6 lbs

(WBO International & US WBC Heavyweight Titles — 10 Rounds) • Keyshawn Davis 134.2 lbs vs. Anthony Yigit 134.8 lbs

(WBO Intercontinental & US WBC Lightweight Titles — 10 Rounds) (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT) • Damian Knyba 258.2 lbs vs. Curtis Harper 267.6 lbs

(Heavyweight— 8 Rounds) • Troy Isley 159.2 lbs vs. Roy Barringer 157.8 lbs

(Middleweight — 8 Rounds) • Bruce Carrington 126.4 lbs vs. Brando Chambers 125.6 lbs

(Featherweight — 8 Rounds) • Kelvin Davis 142.2 lbs vs. Nelson Morales 142.8 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 6 Rounds) • Antoine Cobb 143.8 lbs vs. Jaylan Phillips 142.2 lbs

