April 8, 2023
Boxing Results

Flores floored, but wins split decision

Unbeaten super lightweight Bryan Flores (24-0-1, 13 KOs) recovered from a first round knockdown to earn a ten round split decision over Shinard Bunch (20-2-1, 16 KOs) on Friday night at the Cache Creek Casino in Brooks, California. Bunch dropped Flores in round one and dominated the early rounds, but Flores took over midway. Scores were 96-93 Bunch, and 97-92, 95-94 for Flores.

Super welterweight Guido Schramm (16-1-1, 9 KOs) came on strong late to defeat previously unbeaten Jahyae Brownn (13-1, 9 KOs) by majority decision. Scores were 95-95, 98-92, 97-93.

In a clash of unbeaten super welterweights, Raul Garcia (12-0-1, 10 KOs) and Robert Terry (9-0-1, 3 KOs) both retained their Os. After eight rounds, judges scored it 77-75, 75-77, 76-76.

  • I didn’t watch the fights and glad I didn’t, on paper seems like there was no definitive winners here

  • 3 for 3 in upsets. All 3 of the B side guys avoided a loss. 2-0-1 for the B side guys. Congratulations.

