Weights from Tijuana Francisco Javier Lopez 135 vs. Ivan Leon Benitez 136

Alejandro Santiago 119 lbs. vs. Erick Gonzalez 118

Cristian Cruz 127 vs. Francisco Alarcón 127

Bryan Luna 115 vs. Jose Giovanny Pinedo 116 Venue: Undisclosed location in Tijuana, no spectators

Promoters: Don Chargin Productions and Paco Presents Boxing in association with Fabrica de Campeones

TV: PPV ($9.99) Vive Network (bit.ly/ppb-nochedebox) Big Boxing Card in Dallas

