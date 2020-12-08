– The venue for the exhibition fight is still to be named.

– Organizers expect the event to shatter pay-per-view records.

– No details on the length or number of rounds, or other rules.

Floyd Mayweather: “This is going to be a great night for the fans worldwide as we are bringing something special to them through sports and entertainment. I have never shied away from doing things differently throughout my career and fighting Logan Paul in this special exhibition is just another opportunity for me to do it again.”

Logan Paul: “I am always searching for the ultimate challenge and it is a dream to go toe-to-toe with the greatest boxer alive. I am ALL IN, and on February 20th, the world could witness the greatest upset in the history of sports.”