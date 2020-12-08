Shot of the Day WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua takes his COVID-19 test upon arrival at the “bubble” hotel ahead of Saturday’s fight against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev.

