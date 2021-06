CES Boxing promotes its first event in front of a live audience since February of 2020 today at noon.

Angel Luna 125 vs. Adan Ochoa 125

James Perella 146 vs. Gael Ibarra 149

Wilson Mascarenhas 140 vs. Geoffrey Then 140

Victor Reynoso 153 vs. Martez Jackson 153

Jaime Clampitt 133 vs. Olivia Gerula 133

Gary Balletto III 170 vs. William Dunkle 170

Venue: Cranston Stadium in Cranston, RI

Promoter: CES Boxing

TV: UFC Fightpass