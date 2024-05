Weights from Philadelphia Christian Carto 121 vs. Jesus Martinez 120.4

Atif Oberlton 175.4 vs. Juan Barajas 172.2

Nancy Franco 117.4 vs. Bree Howling 119.2

Michaele Nogue 137 vs. Stephanie Han 134.8

David Thomas 144 vs. Muhammad Robinson 143

David Whitmire 146.4 vs. Breydon Glaude 148.6

DeMarcus Layton 150.6 vs. Ibrahim Robinson 148 Venue: Live! Casino Philadelphia 1st Bell: 7 PM ET

Promoter: King’s Promotions

Venue: Live! Casino Philadelphia 1st Bell: 7 PM ET

Promoter: King's Promotions

Stream: BXNGTV.com

