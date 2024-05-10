Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

The IBF 39th annual awards banquet was held Thursday night in San Juan, Puerto Rico at the Marriott Grand Ball room. It was a neat and tidy affair as dinner was promptly served, followed by the annual awards which were as follows:

Jersey Joe Walcott Award

Subriel Matias

Female Fighter of the Year

Amanda Serrano

Fight of the Year

IBF– Ginjiro Shigeoka vs. Rene Cuarto



Female – Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor II



Intercontinental – Sam Goodman vs. TJ Doheny

USBA – Ali Izmailov vs. Charles Foster

Most Active Promoter

IBF World/World Female/International

Matchroom Boxing



Intercontinental

Agon Sports



USBA

Salita Promotions

Europe

Queensberry promotions

Australian

No Limit Management

Pan Pacific

Jimmy’s Boxing

Latino

OR Promotions

Ring Recipients for Three or More Title Defenses

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez

Chantelle Cameron



Amanda Serrano

Michael Nunn



Local artist Pablo Marcano, who organized the week long local art expo during the convention, unveiled his work entitled, “Boricuas En La Luna,” (Puerto Ricans On The Moon) which depicted Puerto Rican ring legends Hector “Macho” Camacho, Miguel Cotto, Felix “Tito” Trinidad, Wilfredo Benitez and Wilfredo Gomez in a lunar setting.