May 10, 2024
IBF 39th Annual Awards Banquet

Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

The IBF 39th annual awards banquet was held Thursday night in San Juan, Puerto Rico at the Marriott Grand Ball room. It was a neat and tidy affair as dinner was promptly served, followed by the annual awards which were as follows:

Jersey Joe Walcott Award
Subriel Matias

Female Fighter of the Year
Amanda Serrano

Fight of the Year
IBF– Ginjiro Shigeoka vs. Rene Cuarto
Female – Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor II
Intercontinental – Sam Goodman vs. TJ Doheny
USBA – Ali Izmailov vs. Charles Foster

Most Active Promoter
IBF World/World Female/International
Matchroom Boxing
Intercontinental
Agon Sports
USBA
Salita Promotions

Europe
Queensberry promotions

Australian
No Limit Management

Pan Pacific
Jimmy’s Boxing

Latino
OR Promotions

Ring Recipients for Three or More Title Defenses

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez
Chantelle Cameron
Amanda Serrano

Michael Nunn
Local artist Pablo Marcano, who organized the week long local art expo during the convention, unveiled his work entitled, “Boricuas En La Luna,” (Puerto Ricans On The Moon) which depicted Puerto Rican ring legends Hector “Macho” Camacho, Miguel Cotto, Felix “Tito” Trinidad, Wilfredo Benitez and Wilfredo Gomez in a lunar setting.

