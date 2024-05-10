After a nearly four-year layoff, former cruiserweight champion Marco Huck (42-5-1, 28 KOs) will return to the ring in a heavyweight bout on June 29 at the Estrel Hotel in Germany. The 39-year-old “Käpt’n” Huck will face 6’6 Evgenios Lazaridis (19-5, 13 KOs).
“I am highly motivated to finally get back into the ring and give the fans a great boxing match!,” said Huck. “I want to go back to the top against the best boxers. I want to win the world title and bring it back to Germany.”
If Huck is only 39, he must’ve turned pro when he was like 13. That guy’s been around FOREVER.