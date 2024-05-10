After a nearly four-year layoff, former cruiserweight champion Marco Huck (42-5-1, 28 KOs) will return to the ring in a heavyweight bout on June 29 at the Estrel Hotel in Germany. The 39-year-old “Käpt’n” Huck will face 6’6 Evgenios Lazaridis (19-5, 13 KOs).

“I am highly motivated to finally get back into the ring and give the fans a great boxing match!,” said Huck. “I want to go back to the top against the best boxers. I want to win the world title and bring it back to Germany.”