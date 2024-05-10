Report/Photo: Boxing Bob Newman

It was a small but hearty throng that managed to attend the closing meeting of the 39th annual IBF convention this morning at 9:30 a.m. The size was not surprising given the hard night of partying at the annual awards banquet last night. President Daryl Peoples thanked Jeanette Salazar and her hard-working behind the scenes staff, to the board of directors to the convention goers themselves for a successful gathering this year. It was announced that next year’s 40th convention will return to the birthplace of the IBF in Atlantic City. While nothing is signed yet, it looks like Caesars will be the host hotel and the dates will be pushed back to the traditional Memorial Day week. Thank you, IBF, President Peoples and the staff for another successful convention. See you all next year on the boardwalk!