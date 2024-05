Weights From Niagara Falls, NY Arnold “AG” Gonzalez 147 vs. Esneiker “La Maravilla” Correa 149

(WBA FEDECENTRO welterweight title) Mikiah Kreps 121.2 vs. Melissa Parker 122

Alexander Castellano 121 vs. Miguel Carrizo 122

Gerffred Nagyot 139.6 vs. Luis Perez Salas 141

Anthony Bizzaro 138 vs. Carlos Aguilera 136

Samir Alowbali 118 vs. Josh Aarons 121

Alexander Hernandez 154 vs. Tivan Young 151

Michael Vega 140.2 vs. Edgar Macz-Sagui 140.6 Venue: Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino Events Center

Promoter: All Star Boxing

