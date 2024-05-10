Newly elevated WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames will defend his title against Terrell Gausha on June 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Gausha, 36, (24-3, 12 KOs), a 2012 U.S. Olympian, won his most recent fights against Brandyn Lynch and KeAndrae Leatherwood, after losing a 12-round unanimous decision to Tim Tszyu in March 2022.

Adames-Gausha will be on the PBC undercard of the previously announced twinbill featuring “Tank” Davis against Frank “The Ghost” Martin and David Benavídez versus Oleksandr Gvozdyk.