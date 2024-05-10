Newly elevated WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames will defend his title against Terrell Gausha on June 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Gausha, 36, (24-3, 12 KOs), a 2012 U.S. Olympian, won his most recent fights against Brandyn Lynch and KeAndrae Leatherwood, after losing a 12-round unanimous decision to Tim Tszyu in March 2022.
Adames-Gausha will be on the PBC undercard of the previously announced twinbill featuring “Tank” Davis against Frank “The Ghost” Martin and David Benavídez versus Oleksandr Gvozdyk.
This just a payday for Gausha and a walk in the park for Adames due to Gausha moving up in weight at the tale end of his career. Gausha always come to fight though!
This is shaping up to be a good card.
How does Gausha get a shot when he’s not ranked in the top 15 of ANY of the middleweight organisations.
And he’s about 6 th in the junior middleweight in the WBO .
Can’t get my head around that one