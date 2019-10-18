

Darmani Rock 278 vs. Maurenzo Smith 274.4

Jeremy Cuevas 139.2 vs. Rondale Hubbert 141

Gadwin Rosa 130.2 vs. Danny Flores 129.2

Christian Tapia 131 vs. Jorge Santos 129.4

Benjamin Sinakin 173.4 vs. Ferris Golden 170.8

Jan Carlos Rivera 144.6 vs. Ricardo Escajeda 149

Alejando Jimenez 118.8 vs. Jerrod Minor 120

Saleem Kelly 148.8 vs. Jordan Rosario 146.8

Note: Derrick Webster weighed 174.8 lbs while his opponent Israel Duffus was overweight at 183 and the bout was cancelled.

Venue: The Met Philadelphia

Promoter: Hard Hitting Promotions and Live Nation

1st Bell: 7 PM ET / Doors 6 PM ET