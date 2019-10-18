The World Boxing Council has closed its Clean Boxing Program’s Results Management process concerning Avni Yildirim’s adverse finding related to a recent out-of-competition anti-doping test. That process included a thorough scientific investigation and evaluation, with the participation of independent experts.

That investigation and subsequent evaluation concluded that Yildirim did not ingest or became exposed to a banned substance knowledgeably or with a performance enhancement intention. Instead, Yildirim unintentionally and inadvertently became exposed to a substance as part of a muscular inflammation therapy he received in Germany which was fully confirmed during the investigation. Credible evidence was presented that the source of the banned substance was a specific contaminated product that was administered to Yildirim.

Yildirim and the WBC have entered into an adjudication agreement that includes a strict, long-term testing program, a fine, participation in a CBP awareness program and controls concerning any substance to which Yildirim might be exposed in the future.

Accordingly, the WBC hereby confirms that Yildirim will be allowed to participate in the mandatory bout for the WBC super middleweight championship against WBC world champion David Benavides.