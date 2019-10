Weights from Newcastle, England Robbie Davies Jr 139.5 vs. Lewis Ritson 139.75

(WBA super lightweight eliminator)



Ted Cheeseman 153.25 vs. Scott Fitzgerald 153.25

(British super welterweight title) Savannah Marshall 166 vs. Ashleigh Curry 171.25

Lawrence Osueke 173.75 vs. Ricky Summers 174

Martin Bakole 265 vs. Kevin Johnson 256.5

Kieron Conway 156.25 vs. Konrad Stempkowski 156.5 Venue: Utilita Arena, Newcastle, England

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Weights from Tijuana Benavides-Yildirim mandatory bout confirmed

