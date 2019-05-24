

Melvin “Melo” Lopez 116.6 vs. David Reyes “Zamorita” Cota 118.6

(NABA bantamweight title)

Harold “King” Calderon 147 vs. Marcelo Fabian Szowski 146.2

(WBC Fecarbox welterweight title)

Josec “Esorpion” Ruiz 133.8 vs. Nicolas “El Zurdo” Velazquez 135.8

Mark “Machete” Bernaldez 128 vs. David Berna 128.6

Alexi “Hurricane” Collado 126.6 vs. Szilveszter Ajtaj 131.4

Yohannys “Pequeno Gigante” Argilagos 117.2 vs. Juan Centeno 118

Daniel “Raspy” Placeres 135 vs. Demetrius Wilson 141.2

Manuel “Sweet Dreams” Correa 128.6 vs. Devin “D Iron Soldier” Parker ?

Osmel “El Puchi” Mayorga 139.8 vs. Jack Grady 139.2

*Cota overweight and not elgible to win NABA title)

Venue: Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort &Gaming “Dome”

Promoter: M&R Boxing Promotions