In an upset, female super featherweight Simone DaSilva (16-12, 6 KOs) schooled much-hyped prospect Ikram Kerwat (9-2, 5 KOs) on Thursday night at Casino Del Sol’s outdoor AVA Amphitheater in Tucson, Arizona. DaSilva, who had lost eight of her last nine fights, surprisingly took apart Roy Jones Jr. protégé Kerwat, beating her to the punch all night long. Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 100-90.

Unbeaten WBO #11 super bantamweight Max “The Baby Face Assassin” Ornelas (13-0-1, 5 KOs) passed his toughest test stopping Alex “Xhino” Rangel (17-10, 4 KOs). Ornelas dropped Rangel in round two and got the TKO with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:24.

Super lightweights Alfonso Olvera (11-5-3, 4 KOs) and Carlos “Silk” Villa (14-3-2, 6 KOs) battled to a six round draw. Scores were 58-56 Villa, 58-56 Olvera, 57-57.