Weights from Mexico City By Gabriel F. Cordero Ibeth Zamora 113 vs. Edith Flores 112

Montserrat Raya 101 vs. Itzayana Cruz 105

Judith Vivanco 104 vs. Miriam Anda 104

Elizabeth Cruz 107.15 vs. Brenda Torres 104 Venue: Ciudad Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico State

Promoter: Chiquita Gonzalez

