October 29, 2020
Boxing News

Boxing stream from Russia Friday

On Friday at 12:30 pm EST (9:30 am PT), Salita Promotions returns with another night of live-streamed professional boxing on their YouTube channel, free of charge and live from the Soviet Wings Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia.

The six-fight card, presented by Shamo Boxing, will feature a 10-round main-event battle for the WBA Asia South middleweight championship between 2017 Russian National Amateur Champion Shamil Khataev (4-0, 1 KO) from Urus-Martan, Russia, and Moscow via Alaverdi, Armenia’s Grachya Margaryan (7-1-1, 5 KOs).

