By Gabriel F. Cordero
The World Boxing Council (WBC) has announced that it will offer a belt to the winner of the showdown duel between Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) and Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 47 KOs) on November 28 in Los Angeles.
Mike Tyson: “I think I’m in a great phase. I’ve been training too much. At first, I was kind of resistant to the idea, but what could an opponent do for me that I couldn’t defend myself? Then I was offered some opportunities here and there and now I’m ready for that.”
Roy Jones Jr: “I still have my boxing with me, my game is still here. He (Tyson) is training well, hitting the bag well, we are two explosive fighters. It looks like we’re young again.”
In addition to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., the night of November 28 will have six more fights:
Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson (cruiserweight)
Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan (light heavyweight)
Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter (cruiserweight)
Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright (lightweight)
Irvin Gonzalez Jr. vs. Edward Vasquez (featherweight)
Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones (heavyweight)
Don’t forget, it’s an exhibition!
The WBC is offering a belt for this exhibition? Good grief! Maybe the camera guy filming the fight needs one too…LOL
I heard Sulaiman wants when he dies, a boxing belt shaped coffin.
Ok I’m gonna have to sound off here. First of all, why is Tyson fighting someone much smaller and someone who has been brutally knocked out on a couple of occasions. Clearly neither of these two are the same as before but at least Jones has stayed somewhat active. I may have been a little more intrigued if Tyson was fighting a real heavyweight. People may disagree but Shannon Briggs would bring more excitement fighting Tyson instead of Jones. I don’t know. I was way off in the Loma/Lopez fight so if Jones Jr knocks Tyson out, I may never give my opinion again haha…
Jones will probably win this as Tyson will gas after 30 seconds.
Yes, makes sense what you say. In fact, since this is an exhibition, I am sure the promoters selected Jones and felt this is a “comfort zone” fight for Tyson. Plus, it’s a mini-money maker for them. Keep in mind they delayed it once and now it’s time to have the event. Boy, hard crowd to impress fans now to invest monies into this exhibition maybe that’s the real reason for the initial delay. Make no mistake, each guy in their primes were crowd pleasers. Today, it’s rather a fairy tale match up for two men not too far from claiming partial Social Security at age 62. LOL….
They’ll be fighting for the WBC Over 50 Ambassador For Life belt.