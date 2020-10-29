By Gabriel F. Cordero

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has announced that it will offer a belt to the winner of the showdown duel between Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) and Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 47 KOs) on November 28 in Los Angeles.

Mike Tyson: “I think I’m in a great phase. I’ve been training too much. At first, I was kind of resistant to the idea, but what could an opponent do for me that I couldn’t defend myself? Then I was offered some opportunities here and there and now I’m ready for that.”

Roy Jones Jr: “I still have my boxing with me, my game is still here. He (Tyson) is training well, hitting the bag well, we are two explosive fighters. It looks like we’re young again.”

In addition to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., the night of November 28 will have six more fights:

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson (cruiserweight)

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan (light heavyweight)

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter (cruiserweight)

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright (lightweight)

Irvin Gonzalez Jr. vs. Edward Vasquez (featherweight)

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones (heavyweight)