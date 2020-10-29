By Gabriel F. Cordero

Former WBA super welterweight world champion Miguel Ángel Castellini passed away Wednesday at the Hospital Fernandez in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 73. Castellini had suffered seven strokes in the last four years and had recently contracted Covid-19.

He won the WBA title by defeating José Durán on points over 15 rounds on October 8, 1976, at the iconic Palacio de los Deportes in Madrid, Spain.

He lost the title on March 5, 1977, in his first defense against Eddie Gazo in Managua, Nicaragua. It was one of the strangest fights in boxing history. The bout took place at the height of the Somoza dictatorship. Gazo was a member of the National Guard and the stadium was full of soldiers who were shooting firearms into the air during the fight.

In September 1980 at the legendary Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Castellini beat Gazo by knockout in the rematch, then said goodbye to professional boxing.

Castellini had a record of 73-8-12, 51 KOs.