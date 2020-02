Weights from Mexicali

Elwin Soto 112.4 vs. Javier Rendón 112.5

José Israel Ramírez 119 vs. Agustín Pérez 121

Davis Potrero 147.7 vs. David Vega 146

Jesús Riegos 118 vs. David Martínez 119.5

Vanessa Lomelí 116 vs. Reyna Franco 115 Venue: Auditorio del Estado, Mexicali, Mexico

Promoter: Zanfer Promotions, Nájera Boxing Promotions

TV: Azteca 7 (Mexico) Plant, Feigenbutz make weight #1, #2 super middle contenders clash March 7

