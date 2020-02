WBO #1 super middleweight Rohan Murdock (24-1, 7 KOs) will face WBO #2 rated Zach Parker (18-0, 12 KOs) at Manchester Arena on March 7, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US, with the winner eyeing a shot a reigning world champion Billy Joe Saunders.

The WBO has confirmed that Murdock-Parker will be for the WBO Intercontinental title, but is not an elimination bout and the winner will not become mandatory challenger.