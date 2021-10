Weights from Melrose, Mass. Jeovanis Barraza 153.5 vs. Jorge Martin Garcia 153.5

Anthony Hines 157.5 vs. Fidel Monterrosa 157.5

Dennis Ventura 235 vs. Vercell Webster 236.5

Sean Bey 222.5 vs. Brandon Grundy 266

Gabriel Morales 145 vs. Paulo DeSouza ??

Jonathan De Pina 135 vs. Stacey Anderson 136.5

Alexandro Paulino (137 vs. Christian Danilo Guido?? Venue: Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts

Promoter: Reyes Boxing

