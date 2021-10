Telemundo Weights from Kissimmee, Fla Miguel “El Gallo” Marrero 135 vs. Victor Betancourt Jr 134

(WBA Fedecentro lightweight title) Fanlong “Cold Blood” Meng 174.5 vs. Israel “Bumaye” Duffus 175

Gianni Garcia 118 vs. Savion Morales 118

Luis Cabrera 134 vs. Eduardo Melendez 134 Venue: Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida

Promoter: All Star Boxing

TV: Telemundo Weights from Melrose, Mass. Weights from Panama

