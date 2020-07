Weights from Las Vegas

Jose Pedraza 143.9 vs. Mikkel LesPierre 143.5

Albert Bell 133 vs. Mark Bernaldez 132

Elvis Rodriguez 140.2 vs. Dan Murray 139.2

Patrick Mailata 284 vs. Kingsley Ibeh 284.1

Robeisy Ramirez 125.1 vs. Adan Gonzales 125.4

Carlos Jackson 125.1 vs. Jose Enrique Vivas 125.9 Venue: The Bubble/MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN Results from Kiev 99th WBA Convention, Day One

