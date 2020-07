By Gabriel F. Cordero

On Wednesday, an event presented by Sparta Boxing Promotions took place at the Club Atlas in Kiev, Ukraine. In the main event, welterweight Aram Faniian (17-1, 2 KOs) knocked out Nazir Bakshiyev (5-10-3, 0 KOs) with a body punch in the first round. Heavyweight Igor Shevadzutsky (4-0, 4 KOs) easily knocked out Igor Pilipenko (5-50-2, 1 KOs) in the first round. Middleweight Stanislav Skorokhod (20-2, 17 KOs) stopped Vladislav Tantsyura (2-6, 1 KO) in round five.