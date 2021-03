Weights from Hermosillo Eduardo Ramírez 122.5 vs Marco Montero 123

Oscar Ortega 136.5 vs Raymundo Ríos 136

Bryan Soto 151.5 vs Gerardo Díaz 154.5

Sergio Yoreme 116.5 vs David López 115.5

Yahir Adame 131.5 vs Guadalupe Quijada 132.5

Merardo Rey 130 vs Alexis Urquiza 131 lbs

Luis Reyes 118.5 vs Marvin Zamorano 124

Alejandro Aristiga 127 vs Fidel Castro 127

Jesús Wong 252 vs Ricardo Mendoza 235.5 Venue: Salón Jardines del Pedregal, Hermosillo, Sonora

Promotor: 2M Box Promotions

TV: Telemax and Facebook Live Weights from Argentina Weights from Miami

