Both Raquel Miller and Erin Toughill made weight and will battle for the vacant NABF female middleweight championship tonight at The Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens, California. The 7pm show will also feature undefeated Jonathan Esquivel facing Bakersfield veteran Tavorus Teague in another middleweight bout.

Some tickets at $60 by calling 949 760-3131 or all day at The Gardens Casino. Doors Open at 6pm.

Raquel Miller 158.8 vs. Erin Toughill 159.4

Jonathan Esquivel 161.8 vs. Tavorus Teague 161.8