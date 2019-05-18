Report, Photos by Joe Koizumi

IBF junior flyweight champion Felix Alvarado (32-4, 30 KOs), from Nicaragua, will make his initial defense against Japanese banger Reiya Konishi (17-1, 7 KOs) tomorrow (Sunday) at the Portopia Hotel in Kobe, Japan.



We saw the weigh-in ceremony at the venue with Alvarado scaling at 107.25, while Konishi at 107.75.

The hard-punching Nicaraguan acquired the vacant belt by halting Filipino Randy Petalcolin via seventh round stoppage after dropping him three times in Pasay City, Philippines, last October.

Konishi, a sturdy puncher, failed to win the WBA 108-pound title, dropping a close but unanimous nod to Carlos Canizales, Venezuela, at the same venue in March of the previous year. The game Japanese infighter since then scored a couple of stoppages over Orlie Silvestre (KO12) and Richard Rosales (TKO8).

Felix, nicknamed “Gemelo (twin)” because of his 122-pound brother Rene, is a prefight favorite, but Konishi boasts of his tremendous physical power in stamina and durability. It may be a competitive fight.

The IBF officials are as follows: referee Michiaki Someya (Japan); judges Adam Height (Australia), Gil Robiego Co (Philippines), Masahiro Noda (Japan); supervisor Tsuyoshi Yasukochi (Japan).

This show is presented by Shinsei Promotions.